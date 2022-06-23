Doris A. Calvanesa, 84, of Ocean View, Del., passed away peacefully on Thursday, June 16, 2022, at Beebe Healthcare in Lewes, Del. She was born in Millsboro, Del., on Aug. 29, 1937, to the late Ollie Dale Mitchell and Helen (McCabe) Mitchell.
Calvanesa enjoyed spending time with her family, writing poetry, camping, Nascar, “Jeopardy” and volunteering at Woodbridge School District, reading to kindergarteners.
She was a lifetime member of the Millville (Del.) Volunteer Fire Company Ladies’ Auxiliary and served at the Greenwood Volunteer Fire Company Ladies’ Auxiliary, with more than 45 years of total service.
Recently, she enjoyed attending the Coastal CHEER Center in Ocean View. She was a very spiritual person and loved her Lord very dearly.
Calvanesa was preceded in death by her parents; by her husbands, Wilbert E. Powell and William A. Calvanesa; and by her sisters Pauline Esham and Barbara Mumford. She is survived by her son Wilbert (and Candi) Powell of Ocean View, Del.; her daughter, Julie Powell Hall of Clarksville, Del.; grandson Lucas S. Powell and granddaughter Sarah Powell; and her extended Calvanesa family. She is also survived by numerous nieces, nephews, grandchildren and great-grandchildren; her special grandson, Mikey Calvanesa; and “her two little boys” (her great-grandsons) Nate and Austin Powell; and a special niece, Sharon Kay Faulkner Bunting.
A celebration of Calvanesa’s life will be held on Saturday, June 25, 2022, at Melson’s Funeral Home at 43 Thatcher Street, Frankford, Del. Visitation will be from 1 to 2 p.m., with the service beginning at 2 p.m. Interment is to follow at Old Path’s Church of Christ, Georgetown, Del. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the Coastal CHEER Center, at P.O. Box 637, Ocean View, DE 19970.