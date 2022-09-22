Dora “Christine” Long, 88, of Dagsboro, Del., passed away at home, surrounded by her family and friends, on Sept. 19, 2022. She was born on Feb. 28, 1934, in Millville, Del. She was the daughter of Pearl Banks of Dagsboro.
Long completed her high school diploma when she graduated from James H. Groves. She then became a successful poultry farmer for many years.
She faithfully served the Lord and was a member of Crossroad Community Church of Dagsboro. She was a Sunday-school teacher and church clerk for many years at Dagsboro Church of God. She loved spending time with her family and friends and having family dinners and picnics at the river and in her back yard. She had a love for hummingbirds, and always made sure she had a feeder out and filled for them to enjoy. She enjoyed holiday dinners and preparing her signature dishes. Over the years, she cared for many family members and close friends who had medical needs.
Long was preceded in death by her mother, Pearl Dunn; her husband of 67 years, Chester Marshall Long; her daughter Marsha Lynn Phillips; and her brother, Earl R. Robinson. She is survived by her daughter Yvonne Rickards; sons-in-law, Frank Rickards and C.R. Phillips; her grandchildren Melanie Rickards, Maria Wilson and her husband, Keith, and Renee Young and her husband, T.J.; as well as her only nephew, Clayton Robinson, and his wife, Donna Ray; and many special friends and family members.
A funeral service will be held at 1 p.m. on Monday, Sept. 26, 2022, at the Frankford Chapel of Melson’s Funeral Home, 43 Thatcher Street, Frankford, Del., where friends and family may gather after noon. Interment will be held at the Prince George’s Cemetery in Dagsboro, Del. Condolences can be sent online at www.melsonfuneralservices.com.