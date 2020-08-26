Donnan Vaughn Palmer Sr., 77, of Ocean View, Del., formerly of Hockessin, passed away Tuesday, Aug. 4, 2020. He was born Feb. 14, 1943, in Milford, Del., to the late Thomas Westley Palmer and Mary Ruth Robinson Palmer.
He worked for 38 years for the DuPont Company as a program manager, retiring in 2001. Palmer was a member of the Mariners Bethel United Methodist Church in Ocean View, where he volunteered for Feed My Sheep. He enjoyed skiing, fishing, golfing, gardening and culinary arts. He will be remembered for his generous heart and his love and devotion to his family and friends.
In addition to his parents, Palmer was preceded in death by his son Michael Palmer; his father’s second wife, Evelyn E. Palmer; and his father-in-law, George W. Plath. He is survived by his wife of 43 years, Sharon Gail Plath Palmer of Ocean View; sons Donnan V. Palmer Jr. and his wife, Laura, of Paulina, Iowa, and Thomas G. Palmer of Ocean View; daughter, Hilary Palmer and her husband, Frankie, of Newark, Del.; brothers, Bruce Palmer and his wife, Periann, of Seaford, Del., and Joe Ben Morris and his wife, Karen, of Smithfield, Va.; and five grandchildren.
Services were to be private. In lieu of flowers, the family suggested memorial contributions to be made to Mariners Bethel U.M. Church — Feed My Sheep; 81 Central Ave.; Ocean View, DE 19970.