Donna Stitz, 80, of Ocean View, Del., passed away on Friday Jan. 8, 2021, after several months of battling cancer. She was born in Barberton, Ohio, on Sept. 20, 1940.
After graduating nursing school, she married the love of her life, Carl, on June 30, 1962. In 1975, they relocated to Silver Spring, Md. Stitz spent many years working as an RN for Dr. Phil Henjum. She enjoyed running and spending her free time with family and friends. In 2008, the couple made their way to the Eastern Shore, enjoying retirement. She spent much of her life helping others, and she made many lasting impressions.
Stitz was the beloved wife of Carl Stitz; loving mother of Melissa Stitz, Mark Stitz and his wife, Sherill, and Monica Travis and her husband, Bryan; and grandmother of Allyson and Jake Travis, Kylie, Jamie and Chris Stitz.
A Mass of Christian Burial was to be held Thursday, Jan. 21, 2021, at St. Ann Catholic Church in Bethany Beach, Del. A celebration of Stitz’s life will take place at a later date. Arrangements are in the care of Eastern Shore Cremation & Funeral Service, in Berlin, Md. Condolences may be sent online at www.easternshorecremation.com.