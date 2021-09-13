Donna Payne Tingle, 76, of Bishopville, Md., died Sunday, Sept. 5, 2021, at home, surrounded by her family. She was born in Salisbury, Md., the daughter of the late Manship H. Payne and Dorothy (Wheatley) Payne.
She had worked for many years at the former Nellie’s Beauty Shop in Berlin, Md., as a beautician, and at the Bishop-Hastings Funeral Home in Selbyville, Del., for the last 14 years. She also had worked for Best Motels for many years. She was a member of the Bishopville Volunteer Fire Department Ladies Auxiliary, Zion United Methodist Church and the Eastern Star.
Tingle is survived by her husband, Billy E. Tingle; two sons, Jeffrey D. Tingle and his wife, Carrie, of Bishopville, and Michael H. Tingle and his wife, Christina, of Berlin; a brother, Richard Payne and his wife, Marilyn, of Palmyra, Va.; six grandchildren, William Tingle, Katelyn Elzey, Ben Denston, Hannah King, Haleigh Tingle and Caleb Tingle; three great-grandchildren, Grayson King, Carter King and Autumn Denston; a niece, Allison Holt and her husband, Kevin; and a great-niece, Bethany Holt.
A funeral service was to be held on Friday, Sept. 10, 2021, at Bishop-Hastings Funeral Home in Selbyville, Del., with Rev. Paul Sherwood, Rev. Dean Perdue and Rev. Don Mulholland officiating. Burial was to be in Zion Church Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, donations in Tingle’s memory may be made to Coastal Hospice, P.O. Box 1733, Salisbury, MD 21802. Condolences may be sent online at www.bishophastingsfh.com.