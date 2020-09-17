Donna Lee (Nagley) Morrow, 73, passed away on Thursday Sept. 10, 2020, at her home. She was born June 23, 1947, in Martinsburg, W.Va., and was a beloved wife, mother, sister and aunt. She was a longtime resident of Columbia, Md., and recently resided in Selbyville, Del.
She was a 1965 graduate of Martinsburg High School and a 1969 graduate of West Virginia University, where she met her loving husband, David. She earned a master’s degree from the Johns Hopkins University and worked in public health administration before serving as a homemaker and raising her daughters. Morrow loved doing her crossword puzzles (in pen!), enjoyed her steamed crabs in the summer and could never say no to a good book or murder mystery.
Morrow was preceded in death by her parents, Julia “Judy” Nagley and D. Howard Nagley. She is survived by her husband, David Morrow; her daughters, Erin Morrow of Silver Spring, Md., and Kimberly Morrow of Denver, Colo.; her sister, Dianna Reed of Swanton, Vt.; and many nieces and nephews.
The family was to host a visitation and memorial service on Sept. 15, 2020, at Bishop-Hastings Funeral Home in Selbyville, Del., officiated by Chaplain Maj. Richard Berry of the Delaware Wing Civil Air Patrol. A graveside service was set for Sept. 17 at 1 p.m. at Rosedale Cemetery in Martinsburg, W.Va.
In lieu of flowers, memorial donations can be made to the American Diabetes Association (www.diabetes.org) or the Chesapeake Bay Foundation (www.cbf.org). Condolences may be sent online at www.bishophastingsfh.com.