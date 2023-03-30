Donna L. Spickler, 77, of Dagsboro, Del, died Sunday, March 12, 2023, at Atlantic General Hospital in Berlin, Md. She was born in Wheeling, W.V., and was the daughter of the late George Evans and Ada (Bonar) Evans.
She had been a director at the Convention and Visitor’s Bureau in Wheeling, and Belmont County, Ohio. She also worked as the office manager of Oglebay Park and the Good Zoo. She was a member of South Coastal DE AARP, AARP Choir, AARP Artisan Fair, Shore Dems and the 41st RD Democratic Club.
She is survived by her husband of 48 years, Theodore R. Spickler; her children, Tracy Cooper, Dena Timper, Rebecca Fiest, Adrian Spickler and wife Christina Spickler; 11 grandchildren and two great grandchildren.
She had a strong devotion to her family, friends and social causes. Some of these social causes included equality for all, women’s rights, climate change and helping anyone who needed it. Her extraordinary love and faith created relationships that made this world a better place.
There will be three celebrations of Donna’s life at later dates in Delaware, West Virginia and Connecticut.
Donations in her memory may be made to the South Coastal DE AARP Chapter #5226, c/o Dottie Rieck, P.O. Box 286, Bethany Beach, DE 19930. Another option that was dear her heart is the Oglebay Good Zoo. Donations can be made to the Oglebay Foundation with a designation to the Good Zoo.
