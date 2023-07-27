Donna Keller Kent of Ocean View, Del., passed away peacefully at home on July 18, 2023. She was the daughter of the late Pearl Betts Richardson and the late Moreau A. Keller of Milton, Del.
Kent graduated from Pittsville (Md.) High School in 1966 and graduated from Peninsula General Hospital School of Nursing in 1970. She continued her education to earn both bachelor’s and master’s degrees in nursing from Wesley College. In 2009, she gained a certification to teach nursing. She fulfilled her long-term wish of nursing and teaching. Using her teaching skills, she traveled to seven Asian counties with the International Nurses Association. Later, she taught nursing to the National Health Service, a Universal Healthcare System of the United Kingdom.
After 40 years of professional nursing, Kent and her husband, George, happily retired to Ocean View in 2010. They enjoyed the beach and traveling.
In addition to her husband, Kent leaves behind two sons, Darren M. Bell of Tucson, Ariz., and Jeremy D. Bell of Newark, Del.; her grandchildren, Alexis Bell, Alysa Bell and Ryan Bell of Lake Forest, Calif.; her brother, Jody M. Richardson of Colorado Springs, Colo.; George`s daughter and grandson, Tina Kent and Zachary Kent of Magnolia, Del.; and her sister and brother-in-law, Kathryn and Steve Barker of Battle Creek, Mich.
A Memorial Service will be held on Friday, Aug. 18, 2023, at 3 p.m., at Parsell Funeral Homes & Crematorium, Clarksville Chapel, 34874 Atlantic Avenue, Ocean View, Del., where friends may visit beginning at 2 p.m. In lieu of flowers, the family requested memorial contributions to St. Martha’s Episcopal Church, 117 Maplewood Street, Bethany Beach DE 19930. Kent’s life memorial webpage and virtual guestbook are online at www.parsellfuneralhomes.com.