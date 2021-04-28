Donna H. Gallagher, 88, of Lewes, Del., and Hebron, Md., passed away on Wednesday, April 21, 2021, at Cadia Healthcare Renaissance in Millsboro, Del. She was born on Dec. 4, 1932, in Berwick, Pa., daughter of the late Archie Harrison and Loreen (Getz) Harrison.
She was a homemaker until her daughter, Coleen, began high school, and she then began careers in retail and banking. She had a passion for reading and puzzles, and could knit anything, with or without a pattern. Gallagher was a loving and devoted wife, mother, grandmother, great-grandmother and friend who will be deeply missed by all who knew her.
In addition to her parents, Gallagher was preceded in death by her loving husband, Joseph B. Gallagher, on Sept. 8, 2020, and her son, Richard Joseph Gallagher. She is survived by her daughter, Dr. Coleen Weil and her husband, John, of Hebron, Md.; her grandchildren, Jason Howell of Olympia, Wash., Amanda Howell of Dundalk, Md., Solomon Weil of Portland, Ore., Ella Indarta of Portland, and Shannon Gallagher, Nicholas Gallagher, Mariah Gallagher and Derrick Gallagher, all of Southfield, Mich.; and her great-grandchildren, Gabriel and Nathaniel Howell of Olympia, Zidane and Raza Indarta of Portland, Aleah Gallagher of Southfield and Dy’Ante Murphy, also of Southfield.
Graveside services for both Joseph and Donna Gallagher were to be held April 27, 2021, at Fairmount Springs (Pa.) Cemetery. Arrangements have been entrusted to Parsell Funeral Homes and Crematorium, Atkins-Lodge Chapel, Lewes, Del. In lieu of flowers, the family suggested memorial donations to Grass Roots Rescue (www.grrde.org/donate).