Donna Goodwin Gibler, 74, died after a prolonged illness, on July 28, 2021, at Christiana Care Hospital. When she left this earth, she was surrounded by the family that she cherished. She was born on April 20, 1947, in Lewes, Del., the daughter of Paul and Hilda Goodwin.
Gibler attended primary through secondary school in Rehoboth Beach and was a 1965 graduate of Rehoboth High School. She was active in the RHS Alumni Group, the Lady Seahawks, and truly enjoyed the opportunity to reminisce with them about the glory days of Rehoboth High. She graduated from Webber College in Babson Park, Fla., in the Class of 1967.
A loyal supporter of Rehoboth education, Gibler worked for 33 years at Rehoboth Elementary School. She was devoted to her work, the kids, the staff and the parents. There was hardly a time when she didn’t run into someone in the area who “she had in school.” Her legacy of care, love, fun, laughter, the more-than-occasional practical joke and the countless lives she has touched with her warmth and humor, will be long remembered at RES.
Gibler and Joy were proprietors of two bed-and-breakfasts in Rehoboth Beach, the Kingston Inn for four years, followed by Sand in My Shoes for nine years, providing the foundation for hundreds of memories and many lifetime friendships forged. There was never a stranger that checked in, and if you weren’t friends when you got there, you were certainly friends when you checked out.
She found her energy in people, in gatherings, in music, and wherever the sun hit the water or the breeze swayed the palm trees. The glorious times on her boat gave her the nickname of “Captain Crunch,” and when she wasn’t on the water, her toes were planted firmly in the sand. The sand and sea were supported by football in the Rehoboth winters, and the Philadelphia Eagles have lost possibly their biggest fan.
Gibler is survived by her cherished Joy; her devoted and loving son, John Gibler; her sister, Jill Mitchell and her husband, Perry; her nephews, Grant and Tyler Murray; her niece, Elise Murray; her great-nieces, Kristen Murray and Taylor Murray; countless adopted dogs, cats and turtles; and a host of friends who cannot imagine the world without her.
A celebration of Gibler’s life will be held on Thursday, Sept. 30, from 6 to 9 p.m. at Irish Eyes in Lewes, Del. In lieu of flowers, Gibler requested donations to the Rehoboth Elementary School Library, 500 Stockley Street, Rehoboth Beach, DE 19971; or the SPCA, 22918 Dupont Boulevard, Georgetown, DE 19947. In addition, her family welcomes donations to the Amyloidosis Foundation, 7151 N. Main Street, Ste. 2, Clarkston, MI 48346, and Multiple Myeloma Research Foundation, 12650 Riverside Drive, Ste. 206, North Hollywood, CA 91607, as an expression of sympathy instead of flowers.