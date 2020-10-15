Donna G. Milne, 69, of Selbyville, Del., passed away on Thursday, Oct. 8, 2020, at Peninsula Regional Medical Center in Salisbury, Md. She was born in Selbyville, daughter of the late William L. Duncan and Audrey M. (Quillen) Duncan.
Otherwise known as one of the “Golden Girls,” she leaves behind her best friend and loving sister, Carolyn Jarvis, also of Selbyville; and her precious four-legged companion, Max. She is survived by a son, Robert M. Esham, and his wife, Tori, of Thomasville, N.C.; two daughters, Kathy V. Morris and her spouse, Jamey, of Bishopville, Md., and Tammie A. Craiger and her spouse, Scott, of Dagsboro, Del.; her grandchildren, Jessica, Kasey, Jaidyn, Joshua, Tasha, Shawnna and Annabella; and two great-grandchildren, Grayson and Chase.
A memorial service will be held at 1 p.m. on Friday, Oct. 16, 2020, at Bishop-Hastings Funeral Home in Selbyville, Del., with the Rev. Fred Duncan officiating. Friends may call one hour before the service. Condolences may be sent online at www.bishophastingsfh.com.