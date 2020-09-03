Donna F. Milligan, 68, of Gumboro, Del., passed away at home on Tuesday, Aug. 25, 2020, while in the care of her family and Delaware Hospice. She was born in Salisbury, Md., to the late Harry and Mary Donaway Cooper.
Milligan retired after 28 years as the store manager at the Rite Aid stores in both Millsboro and Rehoboth Beach, Del. After retirement, she worked part-time for American Greetings, stocking cards. She was a member of Grace U.M. Church in Millsboro, where she was very involved with the church and mission trips. She enjoyed yardwork, reading, watching her grandchildren play sports and spending time with her family.
Milligan is survived by four children, Tammy Garcelon of Millsboro, Tara Thoroughgood and her husband, Billy, of Dagsboro, Del., Holly West and her husband, David, of Gumboro, Del., and Sean Milligan and his wife, Teena, of Gumboro; two brothers, Wayne Cooper of Gumboro and Gary Cooper of Laurel, Del.; and four grandchildren, Parker Thoroughgood and his wife, Stacey, of Virginia Beach, Va., Paige West, Seth Milligan and Marissa Milligan, all of Gumboro.
A funeral service was to be held Aug. 28, 2020, at the Grace United Methodist Church, Millsboro, Del., officiated by the Rev. Karin Tunnell. Interment followed at the Millsboro Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, the family suggested memorial donations to Grace U. M. Church; PO Box 566; Millsboro, DE 19966. Condolences may be sent online at www.watsonfh.com.