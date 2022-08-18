Donna A. Finchum, 75, of Dagsboro, Del., and formerly of Pasadena, Md. passed away on Tuesday, Aug. 9, 2022, at Beebe Healthcare in Lewes, Del. She was born in New London, Conn., on April 26, 1947, daughter of the late Herbert Mister and the late Mary Ann Evelyn (Lincoln) Mister.
Finchum had worked in insurance underwriting for the State of Maryland Department of Motor Vehicles before becoming an optician at Lens Crafters and later retiring from Halpern Eye in Ocean View, Del.
In her younger years, she enjoyed gardening. Most recently, she had become an avid reader and was a faithful fan to her beloved Baltimore sports teams. She loved watching the Baltimore Orioles and the Baltimore Ravens games.
In addition to her parents, Finchum was preceded in death by her husband, Joel Finchum, in 2021, and a sister, Beverly Hansberger, in 2020. She is survived by a daughter, Emily Finchum of Millsboro, Del.
A funeral service was to be held on Wednesday, Aug. 17, 2022, at the Ocean View Chapel of Melson Funeral Services, 38040 Muddy Neck Rd., Ocean View, Del. Interment was to follow at the Delaware Veterans Memorial Cemetery in Millsboro, Del. In lieu of flowers, the family suggested memorial contributions in Finchum’s name to the Parkinson’s Foundation by visiting www.parkinson.org or the Cystic Fibrosis Foundation by visiting www.cff.org. Condolences may be sent online by visiting www.melsonfuneralservices.com.