Donald W. Coulbourn, 89, of Millsboro, Del., passed away peacefully, surrounded by his loving family, on Monday, Aug. 23, 2021, at his home. He was born in Salisbury, Md., on Jan. 11, 1932, son of the late Charlie Coulbourn and the late Naomi (Brewington) Coulbourn.
Coulbouourn was a graduate of Millsboro High School, in the Class of 1950, and then entered the U.S. Navy from 1951 to 1955, during the Korean War. He worked as a telephone installer for Diamond State Telephone Company, retiring in the 1980s after 38 years of service. His retirement didn’t last long, as he soon worked a variety of jobs to keep himself occupied, finally retiring completely in 2012, after work at BJ’s in Millsboro.
He was a member of the Diamond State Pioneers, and a life member of the Amateur Trapshooting Association and the National Rifle Association. He was an avid hunter and a talented trapshooter, but above all he was a devoted family man.
In addition to his parents, Coulbourn was preceded in death by his wife, Dorothy Coulbourn; and a son, David C. Coulbourn. He is survived by his daughter, Denise Coulbourn of Millsboro, Del.; a granddaughter, Brandi Ford, and her husband, Eli, of Mesa, Ariz., and two great-grandsons, Trent Ford and Matthew Ford.
A celebration of Coulbourn’s life will be held at 6:30 p.m. on Thursday, Sept. 2, 2021, at the Long Neck Chapel of Melson Funeral Services, 32013 Long Neck Rd., Millsboro, Del., where friends and family may gather after 5:30 p.m. Interment will be held privately, at Millsboro Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, the family suggested memorial contributions in Coulbourn’s name to Delaware Hospice, 100 Patriots Way, Milford, DE 19963. Condolences may be sent online by visiting www.melsonfuneralservices.com.