Donald V. Collins Sr., 80, passed away peacefully on Sunday, Jan. 16, 2022, at his home, surrounded by his loving family. He was born at home in Gumboro, Del., in 1941 to Noah James Collins and Georgia Anna (Daisey) Collins, one of 10 children.
Collins aspired to be a farmer even in his youth, often contributing on the family farm.
Collins and June, his dedicated wife, married in November of 1957. They were blessed with three children, Vickie Veasey, Lisa Perdue and Donald Collins Jr. They celebrated 64 years of wedded bliss together.
He was many things, but anyone who knew him knew of his dedication and love for farming. He was a lifelong farmer from his early beginnings in produce to commercial grain, poultry and beef farming. He served as Farm Bureau vice president and president for Sussex County for eight years, even earning Farm Family of the Year in 1998. He grew his family farm over the years with care and hard work. He always remarked, “Delaware farmers get it done.”
Collins was a faithful servant to God throughout his life. He served the Lord with a joyful heart as a deacon in his younger years and faithful church member of Grace United Methodist Church.
His greatest love was his family. He was a beloved husband, loving father and an adored Popop. His laughter and genuine spirit could fill a room, and his smile let people know he was always up to something. He ensured that his family was provided for and loved in so many ways, always thinking of others until the very end.
Collins was preceded in death by his parents; and by his brothers and sisters Paul, Darlene, Carmel, Floyd, Elsie, Bob and Carol. He is survived by his brother Gerald Collins (and Dorothy) of Gumboro; and a sister, Betty Rust (and Everett) of Millsboro, Del. He is also survived by his loving wife, June, and his loyal canine friend Duke. He leaves behind his daughter, Vickie Veasey (and Tom), daughter Lisa Perdue and son Donald Collins Jr. (and Kim). He was known as the best poppop in the world to the grandchildren he leaves behind in Mandy (and Jason), Paul Jr. (and Renee), Kassie (and Ryan), Brittany (and Paul), Kourtney, Ashley and Lacey (and Garrett). He enjoyed his great-grandchildren, Tyler, Kaden, Ashlynn, Allie, Olivia, Judson, Sam, Scarlett, Colton and Preston. He is also survived by many nieces, nephews and extended family members.
He was a friend to many, stranger to none. He will be missed by many.
A viewing was planned at Watson Funeral Home in Millsboro on Friday, Jan. 21, 2022, with a service on Saturday, Jan. 22, 2022, at Grace United Methodist Church in Millsboro, officiated by the Revs. Rob Townsend and Perry Mears. A graveside burial was to follow, with food provided at the Millsboro Fire Company. He loved flowers, and they were being accepted in his honor. Condolences may be sent online at www.watsonfh.com.