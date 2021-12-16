Donald T. Rowe, 90, of Millsboro, Del., passed away on Tuesday, Dec. 7, 202, at the Delaware Hospice Center. He was born on Sept. 27, 1931, in Eureka, N.C., to the late Jack Rowe and Mildred Hudson Rowe.
He was a U.S. Marine Corps veteran. He married the love of his life on Feb. 8, 1952, in Conway, S.C., and together they had one daughter. He was a member of Hickory Hill Methodist Church in Millsboro, Del., for many years. He retired from DAST, where he worked as a bus driver for approximately 23 years before retiring.
In his younger years, he enjoyed camping, fishing, bowling, and playing tennis and horseshoes. He loved baseball and was a Phillies fan. One of his favorite things to do was watch his grandchildren play softball. He was known to be a very sweet and kind man with a great personality. He was a people person — he loved to meet and talk to people, whether he knew them or not. He was a wonderful husband, father, grandfather and friend who will be dearly missed by all who knew him.
In addition to his parents, Rowe was also preceded in death by a son-in-law, Steve Hudson. He is survived by his devoted wife of 69 years, Alice Rowe of Millsboro, Del.; and a daughter, Mary Carol Hudson of Millsboro, Del. He was blessed with two grandchildren, Brian Marvel (and Tanya) of Roxana, Del., and Carrie Patterson (and Kevin) of Ellendale, Del.; as well as five great-grandchildren, Logan Marvel, Maddelyn Marvel, Morgan Marvel, Natalie Patterson and Iain Patterson. He is also survived by extended family members and many friends.
A funeral service will be held at 1 p.m. on Friday, Dec. 17, 2021, at the Watson Funeral Home in Millsboro, Del., where friends may call from noon to 1 p.m. for viewing and visitation. Interment will follow at Millsboro Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, the family suggested donations in Rowe’s memory to Hickory Hill Methodist Church c/o Roy Rogers 28209 Walt Carmean Lane, Millsboro, DE 19966. Condolences may be sent online at www. watsonfh.com.