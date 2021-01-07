Donald R. Stevenson Jr., 85, of Dagsboro, Del., passed away on Saturday, Dec. 19, 2020, at Atlantic General Hospital in Berlin, Md. He was born in Shanghai, China, son of the late Donald R. Stevenson Sr. and Emily (Tuttleman) Stevenson.
He was a retired draftsman, having worked for the former Sweetheart Cup Co., now known as the Maryland Cup Co. He also served in the U.S. Navy Reserves from 1953 to 1961.
Stevenson is survived by his wife, Tamazon L. Stevenson; a daughter, Lynne T. Conboy, and her husband, Michael, of Bishopville, Md.; and four grandchildren, Seth, Noah, Evan and Kellen Conboy.
Memorial donations may be made to St. Jude Children Research Hospital; 501 St. Jude Pl.; Memphis, TN 38105. Services will be held at a later date. Condolences may be sent online at www.bishophastingsfh.com.