Donald R. “Don” Codey Jr., 76, of Selbyville, Del., died Sunday, Sept. 26, 2021, at Beebe Medical Center in Lewes, Del., following a long-suffering illness related to COVID-19. He was born in Springfield, Mo., and was the son of the late Donald R Codey Sr. and Patricia A (Harling) Codey.
Codey was a loving husband, father, grandfather, racing executive and coach. He was an alumni of Mt. St. Mary’s College, in the Class of 1966. Early in his career, he served as a racing official with the New Jersey Sports Authority, as well as assistant basketball coach at Seton Hall University under Bill Raftery, followed by assistant director of the New Jersey Racing Commission, where he was instrumental in creating the established rules and regulations for simulcasting in America and Canada.
He had also served as general manager at Rosecroft Raceway in Oxen Hill, Md., and past COO and vice president at the former Ballys at Ocean Downs in Berlin, Md. He was past presiding judge at Meadowlands Racetrack in E. Rutherford, N.J., and past president of Freehold Raceway in Freehold, N.J.
He was very active in the beach community and enjoyed membership in many organizations. He was a member and usher at St. Lukes & St. Andrews Catholic Church in Ocean City, Md., the Ocean City Marlin Club and The Dunes Club of Maryland, as well as a 50-year member of the Benevolent Order of Elks and former trustee of the Ocean City Elks, and member of the Ocean City Elks Golf Association, Loyal Order of the Moose, Ocean City American Legion, former member of the Towson Elks, member of the National Association of Basketball Coaches, past board member of Harness Tracks of America and a member of the Retired Irish Bounce Passers Association. He was a volunteer for many scholarship funds and charity events, as well as a passionate and avid sports enthusiast.
Codey is survived by his wife, Irma Curtis Codey of Selbyville, Del.; a daughter, Melissa Peters and her husband, Kyle, of Wall, N.J.; two sons, Donald R Codey III and his wife, Renee, of Las Vegas, Nev., and Sean M Codey of Little Silver, N.J.; two sisters, Patricia and Colleen; two brothers, Richard and Robert; a brother-in-law, Lawrence Patterson; and grandchildren Angelina, Olivia, Gabriella, Michael, Matthew, Mia, Katey, Kyle and Logan. He is also survived by many nieces, nephews and numerous friends who have become extended family.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 11 a.m. on Monday, Oct. 11, 2021, at St Lukes Catholic Church, 9903 Coastal Hwy in Ocean City, Md., with the Rev. Paul Jennings officiating. A viewing will be held on Sunday, Oct. 10, from 6 to 8 p.m. at Bishop-Hastings Funeral Home, 19 S Main St. in Selbyville Del., and also an hour before the mass at the church. In lieu of flowers, donations in Codey’s memory may be made to the Ocean City Elks Scholarship Fund, 13708 Sinepuxent Ave, Ocean City, MD 21842. Condolences may be sent online at www.bishophastingsfh.com.