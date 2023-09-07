Donald Phillip Stein died peacefully in his sleep on Sunday, Aug. 13, 2023. Born and raised in Cleveland, Ohio, the son of Norbert and Lauretta Stein.
He graduated from Cleveland Heights High School, and received a bachelor’s degree in math from the Case Institute of Technology in Cleveland. He then moved east, to Washington, D.C., and received his doctorate in law and a master’s degree in electrical engineering, both from the George Washington University.
Some people live quiet, generous lives, and Stein was one of those people, with a heart meant for service. He proudly served in the U.S. government the majority of his professional life, working for both the U.S. Patent Office and U.S. Department of Defense.
A devout Catholic, Stein was an active member of every parish he attended, ushering, teaching RCIA and serving on parish councils of several churches. During this time, he also became a member of the Knights of Columbus, and served as Grand Knight, chapter president and Maryland state church activities director.
After retiring, he devoted his time to charitable organizations, and he spent the last 25 years helping his community in Delaware. Stein joined his beloved Lion’s Club, where he was both club treasurer and Maryland State Chapter treasurer. He volunteered on the Sussex County Delaware Cheermobile, delivering food to the elderly and disabled.
He delighted in teaching and spent many years at the University of Delaware’s Lifelong Learning Institute as both instructor and Academic Council chair. He taught computers, photography and movies, but his favorite course to teach was Broadway musicals.
He and his wife, Rosemary, loved to travel and went on many cruises around the world. His family likes to think he and Rosemary are having a grand old-time dancing and dining on the best cruise ship ever.
Stein was reunited in Heaven with the love of his life, his wife of 40 years, Rosemary L. Cummings, for whom he cared until her death in 2021. He will be greatly missed by his family Rosemary (and Paul), Leland (and Kathy), John Sr. (and Amy) and Anne (and Scott), Leland IV (and Morgan), John Jr., Caila (and Josh), Ryan, Brianna, Emma, Abigail, Kelly, Shannon, Evalyn, Cecilia, Calvin and Ireland. He is survived by his children, David, Michael, Amelia and Barbara, as well as his brother Jim and sister Joan.
Relatives and friends are invited to attend a Funeral Mass at St. Luke’s Catholic Church, 9903 Coastal Hwy., Ocean City, Md., on Monday, Oct. 23, 2023, at 11 a.m., preceded by visitation beginning at 10 a.m. Interment will be at Gate of Heaven Cemetery, 32112 Vines Creek Rd, Dagsboro, Del., following the Funeral Mass. In lieu of flowers, the family suggested people consider a (tax deductible) donation to the Lions Club, Lord Baltimore Lions Foundation, P.O. Box 525, Ocean View, DE 19970. Condolences may be sent online by visiting www.melsonfuneralservices.com.