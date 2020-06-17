Donald Lee “Don” Truitt, 83, passed away peacefully in Nanticoke Memorial Hospital in Seaford, Del., on June 12, 2020, surrounded by his loving family. He was born on March 9, 1937, in Pittsville, Md., the only son of Lacey and Ruth Truitt.
Truitt was a quiet, gentle man with a great sense of humor and an easy, outgoing personality, who loved the outdoors, working in his yard and building anything from model boats to lighthouses. He always made time to help out neighbors and friends.
Truitt was very active and loved inline skating, roller skating, ice skating, riding his bicycle and dancing. He loved model trains. He was a member of the American Legion Nanticoke-Seaford Post 6 and a veteran of the U.S. Air Force.
He and his wife, Lois, moved to Delaware to be near family in 2013, from DeFuniak Springs, Fla., where they resided for 26 years. He worked at Aberdeen Proving Grounds, Md., as a graphic designer. In Florida, he worked at Northwest Florida State Community College in Niceville, and following his retirement, worked for the Board of Education, assisting handicapped children ride the bus to school. He was also very civically active within the community.
In addition to his parents, Truitt was preceded in death by his two sisters, Betty Truitt Dennis of Center Moriches, N.Y., and Joyce Truitt Scott Hall of Berlin, Md. He is survived by his devoted wife of 60 years, Lois Morgan Truitt, of Cool Branch in Seaford; three nephews, Michael A. Dennis and his wife, Joyce, of Dagsboro, Del., William Sam Scott and his wife, Patty, of Seaford and David Dean Dennis of Salisbury, Md.; a niece, Sandra Davis and her husband, Lyn, of Powellville, Md.; two cousins, Becky Willoughby and her husband, Roger, of Preston, Md., and Ricky Gordy of Salisbury; and several great-nieces and great-nephews.
No services are scheduled. Interment will be private. Memorial donations may be made to the Humane Society of Wicomico County; 5130 Citation Dr.; Salisbury, MD 21804. Condolences may be sent online at www.melsonfuneralservices.com.