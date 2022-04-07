Donald Lee “Don” Boebel, 86, of Ocean View, Del., died peacefully, at home, with his daughters at his side, on March 22, 2022. Born on March 29, 1935, in Buffalo, N.Y., he was the son of Roy and Louise Boebel of Orchard Park, N.Y.
Boebel met his wife, Carol, at the University of Buffalo, which he attended after serving honorably in the U.S. Army. After moving to Maryland in 1961, he worked for the federal government in Langley, Va., for more than 30 years as a senior analyst.
He was involved in the Rockshire Community Pool swim team and the local community garden project, and had started playing tennis. He purchased his first boat, the Sunny Daze, and spent many hours sailing the Chesapeake Bay with his family and friends. He was also an instrumental part of the creation of the F. Scott Fitzgerald Literary Festival, which continues to encourage and honor aspiring and emerging writers.
While living in the Washington area, Boebel belonged first to St. Thomas Episcopal Church in Washington, D.C., and then to St. Francis Episcopal Church in Potomac, Md., where he served as acolyte master and on the vestry. He was instrumental in the design and building of a major addition to the church that included the future St. Francis Episcopal Day School.
After retirement, Don and Carol Boebel moved to Ocean View, Del., to be closer to their daughters. He enjoyed gardening, golfing, spending time with family and friends, reading, and learning about history and politics. Before Carol Boebel’s death, the couple spent warm and social winters in Florida. He was an active member of St. Martha’s Episcopal Church in Bethany Beach, Del., serving on the vestry, and as an usher and reader.
Boebel was preceded in death by his wife of 56 years, Carol Ann Templeton Boebel. He was the proud grandfather of Mackenzie Hard, Sofia DiGirolamo, Nicholas DiGirolamo and Anthony DiGirolamo. His grandchildren, and his daughters, Susan Alis of Williamsburg, Va., and Sharon DiGirolamo of Ocean View, Del., along with their husbands, Roman and Stephen, deeply mourn his passing.
A memorial service is planned for Saturday, April 30, 2022, at 11 a.m. at St. Martha’s Episcopal Church in Bethany Beach, Del.