Donald Lee Hudson, 90, of Frankford, Del., passed away on Thursday, Oct. 15, 2020, peacefully, at home. He was born in Frankford, to Peter Raymond Hudson and Annie (Hudson) Hudson.
Hudson was employed by the Dupont Company and worked at the Seaford, Del., facility for 34 years. He achieved the rank of sergeant in the U.S. Air Force during the Korean War and was stationed at Truax Air Force base in Madison, Wis. He was also very proud of his contribution and service to the Frankford Volunteer Fire Company and Masonic Lodge.
In his earlier days, he enjoyed traveling and camping with family and friends. He always enjoyed hours of yardwork, and watching and attending live sporting events, including those of his kids and grandchildren. Most of all, he loved to get in the car and drive.
Hudson is survived by his wife of 59 years Lois E. (Taylor) Hudson; a son, Guy R. Hudson and his wife Lauren (Frusco) Hudson of Wilmington, Del.; a daughter, Gail M. Hudson and her partner, Bruce Lynch, of Frankford; grandchildren, Brittany L. (Hudson) Richardson and her husband, Michael, of Berlin, Md., Taylor J. Hudson and wife, Jessica, of Manheim, Pa., and Morgan L. Hudson of Philadelphia, Pa.; and great-grandchildren, Remmington Betts and Bryndle Richardson of Berlin.
A viewing will be held on Thursday, Oct. 22, 2020, from 12:30 to 1:15 p.m. at Melson Funeral Services in Frankford, Del. Due to COVID-19 restrictions, masks and social distancing are required of all attendees. A private service will follow at the Delaware Veterans Memorial Cemetery in Millsboro.