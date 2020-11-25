Donald James “Don” McCormick, 73, of Bethany Beach, Del., formerly of Silver Spring, Md., passed away on Nov. 17, 2020. He was born in Washington, D.C., on Jan. 5, 1947.
McCormick graduated from St. Anthony High School, in Washington, in the Class of 1964, and earned his bachelor’s degree from Belmont Abbey College Belmont, N.C. He served honorably in the U.S. Army. His career in the insurance industry spanned more than 40 years. McCormick treasured making memories while traveling with family and friends.
McCormick was a beloved husband of Bernadette Starke McCormick for 47 years; dear father of Karen Gamache and her husband, Nick, of Raleigh, N.C., and Bridget Frye and husband, John, of Bethesda, Md.; loving grandfather of Ella, Claire and Jane Gamache, and Cole, Kyle and Caroline Frye; and brother of William “Neil” McCormick of Silver Spring, Md., and Timothy McCormick of Myrtle Beach, S.C.
A celebration of McCormick’s life will be held at a later date. Memorial donations may be made to Delaware Hospice; 100 Patriots Way Milford, DE 19963 (and www.delawarehospice.org) or St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital; 501 St. Jude Pl.; Memphis, TN 38105 (and www.stjude.org).