Donald J. Kampmann, 85, of Millsboro, Del., passed away in his home on Feb. 21, 2021. He was born Jan. 11, 1936, in Wilmington, Del., son of the late William Kampmann and Greta (Veasey) Kampmann.
He worked on the line for General Motors for 34 years. Kampmann was an avid fisherman and volunteered for many years for the Indian River Water Sports Club.
In addition to his parents, Kampmann was preceded in death by his wife, Arbedella Kampmann, and his siblings Barbara Purdham, Helen McCallister, William Kampman Jr., Venona Janvier and Greta Dolson. He is survived by his stepsons, Michael Pinder and his wife, Tina, and Larry Pinder and his wife, Debbie, and their families; his niece, Cathy McCallister (and Karen); his lifelong friend, Fred Ruff; and other surviving nieces and nephews.
All services will be private. Condolences may be sent online at www.melsonfuneralservices.com.