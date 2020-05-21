Donald J. Bartenfelder, 84, of Ocean View, Del., formerly of Bel Air, Md., passed away on Tuesday, May 5, 2020, at his home. He was born in Baltimore, Md., son of the late Charles Bartenfelder and Carrie (Hock) Bartenfelder.
Bartenfelder proudly served his country in the U.S. Coast Guard. He was an industrial instrument technician prior to his retirement.
In addition to his parents, Bartenfelder was preceded in death by his wife, Irene Bartenfelder, in 2019, and two brothers, Charles and Robert Bartenfelder. He is survived by his two children, Donna Larkin and her husband, John, of Cockeysville, Md., and Mark Bartenfelder and his wife, June Castner, of Washington, D.C.; six grandchildren, Emma McCarthy and her husband, Daniel, Grace Bartenfelder, Patrick Larkin, Alexa Bartenfelder, Aidan Bartenfelder and Fiona Bartenfelder.
Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, a Mass of Christian Burial will be held at a later date once the state-of-emergency restrictions have been lifted. Condolences may be sent online at www.melsonfuneralservices.com.