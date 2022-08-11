Donald Howard Campbell, 85, of Selbyville, Del., died Monday, Aug. 8, 2022, at home. He was born in Selbyville on Aug. 27, 1936, son of the late Granville T. Campbell and Louise (Hamblin) Campbell.
Campbell graduated from Selbyville High School. He attended Goldey Beacon College and received an associate’s degree in accounting, and that is where he met his future wife. After college, he enlisted in the U.S. Army, from which he was honorably discharged, and then spent a few years in the Army National Guard.
He began his business career with Mann’s Potato Chip Company in Selbyville, after which he became a plant manager for the H&H Poultry Company in Dagsboro, Del. In 1970, he began his packaging and agriculture business career with Anderson Box Company, where he was the nation’s top salesman for several years. In 1979, he started his first company, Campbell Construction Company. In 1983, he founded First State Packaging Inc., and in 1986 he founded First State Trucking Inc. to be the transport function for the packaging company, and he remained as CEO of both companies until 2017.
Because of their success, he and his wife were able to enjoy many years together at their second home in Marathon, Fla., where he enjoyed the fishing and the friends he made.
He was a lifelong member of Salem United Methodist Church in Selbyville, where he served on many committees. He was a life member of Selbyville Elks Lodge, Doric Lodge #30 AF & AM, Scottish Rite and Shriner organizations. He was also a member of the National Broiler Council and Delmarva Poultry Industry.
Campbell was preceded in death by his wife, Isabelle T. Campbell, in 2007; and by a brother, Thomas T. Campbell. He is survived by a daughter, Elizabeth L. Marvel and her husband, Keith, of Dagsboro, Del.; a son, Timothy J. Campbell and his wife, Pat, of Frankford, Del.; four grandchildren, Tanner Marvel, Terra Marvel and her fiancé, Mike Creppon, T.J. Campbell and Christine Campbell; a great-grandson, Rylan Creppon; a brother-in-law, James Tokoly and his wife, Carlene; a sister-in-law, Barbara Harts; and many nieces and nephews.
A funeral service will be held at 11 a.m. on Friday, Aug. 12, 2022, at Bishop-Hastings Funeral Home in Selbyville, Del., with the Rev. Dr. James Van Der Wall officiating. Friends may call an hour before the service. Burial will be in Redmen’s Cemetery in Selbyville, Del. In lieu of flowers, donations in Campbell’s memory may be made to Salem United Methodist Church, P.O. Box 410, Selbyville, DE 19975, or St. Jude Children’s Hospital, 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105 (st.jude.org). Condolences may be sent by visiting www.bishophastingsfh.com.