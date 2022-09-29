Donald G. Leyden, 93, of Millsboro, Del., and formerly of Brooklyn, N.Y., passed away on Thursday, Sept. 22, 2022. He was born in Brooklyn, to the late John and Ida Leyden.
He was a veteran who served in the U.S. Army, and then worked at Central Islip State Hospital in New York as a central supply technician for 35 years.
In addition to his parents, Leyden was preceded in death by his beautiful wife, Theresa, in 2013, as well as two brothers, John and Chris Leyden. He is survived by his five children, Colleen Sandler (and Jeff), Donald Leyden (and Renee), Billy Leyden (and Barbara), Edward Leyden and Christina Leyden. He also leaves behind 10 grandchildren and 10 great-grandchildren.
A funeral service will be held at 12 p.m. on Wednesday, Sept. 28, 2022, at the Watson Funeral Home, 211 S. Washington St., Millsboro, Del., where friends may call from 11 a.m. to noon for viewing and visitation. Interment will follow at Hollywood Cemetery, Milford/Harrington Highway, Harrington, Del. In lieu of flowers, the family suggests donations in Leyden’s memory to Wounded Warriors Project, P.O. Box 758516, Topeka KS 66675-8516. Letters of condolence may be online at www.watsonfh.com.