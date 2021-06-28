Donald Eugene Radcliffe II, 65, passed away on Tuesday, June 22, 2021, at Beebe Healthcare in Lewes, Del. He was born in Ephrata, Pa., to the late Donald Eugene Radcliffe I and Marianne Kachel Radcliffe Worley.
Radcliffe had been employed by Beebe Healthcare for the last 40 years and had been looking forward to his retirement on July 2, 2021. He started out working in the psychiatric ward, and over the years he moved around from department to department wherever he was needed.
He was a foster parent, providing training to other potential foster parents, when he met his wife, Karen Stutzbach. They married in 1997 and together raised five children, as well as caring for about 50 foster children. He started Cub Scout Pack 105 in Long Neck and volunteered at Station 91 Mid-Sussex for several years. He was a member of Renovate Church in Delmar, Del.
In addition to his parents, Radcliffe was also preceded in death by his stepfather, Walter Worley. He is survived by his wife of 24 years, Karen Radcliffe of Millsboro, Del.; five children, Christopher Radcliffe of Rehoboth Beach, Del., Daniel Radcliffe (and Abby) of Townsend, Del., Bethany Radcliffe (and Bryan Edwards) of Lewes, Del., Bahiya Radcliffe of Seaford, Del., and Andrew Radcliffe of Millsboro, Del. He also had a sister, Sharon Carey of Davenport, Fla., along with four brothers, David Radcliffe (and Annette) of Camden, Del., Thomas Radcliffe (and Jean), of Ephrata, Pa., Timothy Radcliffe (and Robyn) of Camden, Del., and Keith Worley of Milton, Del. He also leaves behind seven grandchildren, Tylar Saltar, Kalel, Kiera, Jeremiah, Elaine, Josiah Radcliffe and Ayden Edwards. He is also survived by many nieces, nephews, extended family, friends and former foster children whose lives he touched throughout the years.
A funeral service was to be held on Friday, June 25, 2021, at the Watson Funeral Home, 211 S. Washington St., Millsboro, DE 19966. Interment was to follow at McColley’s Chapel Cemetery, 18168 Redden Rd, Georgetown, Del. Services were to be officiated by the Rev. Marilyn Searcey of Renovate Church in Delmar, Del. In lieu of flowers, the family suggested donations in Radcliffe’s memory to Denton Wesleyan Camp, 424 E. Wesley Circle, Denton, MD 21629. Letters of condolence may be sent online at www.watsonfh.com.