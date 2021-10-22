Donald Edward Tingle Sr., 83, passed away in the care of Tidal Health Nanticoke, in Seaford, Del., on Oct. 15, 2021. He was born on Dec. 31, 1937, to the late George Tingle and Pauline E. Wootten in Delaware. He married Doris J. Tinley in 1973, and together they raised four children. He was a hardworking man who always put family above all else. He believed the most valuable thing ever given was time well spent, and one of the ways he enjoyed spending time was working on cars and tinkering around. He was a quiet, peace-filled soul and a man of few words which were worth paying attention to.
He served in the Army, and after his honorable discharge, he worked for 1st State Chevy, formerly known as Burton’s Chevrolet and Oldsmobile, for 25 years, then ultimately retired from DelDOT.
He loved his family above all else. He is preceded in death by his beloved wife of 48 years, Doris J. Tingle. He is survived by his sons: Donald Tingle, Jr. and partner Kelly Stong of Georgetown, Del., and Dwayne Tingle and wife Lisa of Greenwood, Del. Also surviving are his stepson: John Wyatt Jr. and wife Cammy of Milford, stepdaughter Nancy Scott and partner Ronald Hawkins Jr. of Frederica, and eleven grandchildren: Shawna, Jimmy, Donald III, Avari, Kielei, Cotter, Jamie, Jason, Michael, Jennifer, and Jonathan. There are six great-grandchildren: Trenton, Isabella, Leyna, Hazell, Silas, and Mason.
A pass-through viewing will be held Saturday, Oct. 23, 2021, at Watson’s Funeral home at 10 a.m., immediately following will be a graveside service, in Carey’s Cemetery on Conaway Road, Millsboro, Del., at 11:30 a.m. with Pastor Curtis Jones officiating. This will be a double Celebration of Life for Donald and his wife Doris who passed one week prior.