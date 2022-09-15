Donald E. Johnson Jr., 76, of Lewes, Del., passed away on Sunday, Sept. 4, 2022. He was born in Wilmington, Del., on Oct. 9, 1945, to Donald E. Johnson Sr and Mary Johnson.
He graduated from Conrad High School in 1964 and was a four-year veteran as a sergeant in the U.S. Air Force.
He enjoyed watching the Philadelphia Eagles with his son David and grandson Brandon, traveling to Wildwood New Jersey and Pennsylvania, spending quality time with his beloved family, taking his grandkids to amusement parks and spoiling his grand-dogs.
Johnson was preceded in death by his parents, Donald E. Johnson Sr. and Mary Johnson. He is survived by his son David and his wife, Chrystal, and their three children, Allison, Brandon and Evan; daughter Paula and her daughter, Mackenzie; daughter Donna and her son D.J.; and son Michael and his son Mikey. He is also survived by his friends, many of whom he considered family.
A viewing will be held on Saturday, Sept. 17, 2022, from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. at Watson Funeral Home at 211 S. Washington Street, Millsboro, Del., immediately followed by a service at 1 p.m. Interment will be held privately, at the Delaware Veterans Memorial Cemetery. Johnson’s wish was for guests to wear football attire and, in lieu of flowers, donations can be made in his honor to the Eagles Autism Foundation (eaglesautismchallenge.org) or the American Legion. Condolences can be sent online at www.watsonfh.com.