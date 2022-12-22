Donald “Don” Harkey, 93, a longtime resident of the Chadds Ford, Pa., and Wilmington, Del., areas, passed away on Wednesday, Dec. 14, 2022, at the home of his son, Stephen E. Harkey. Born in Charlotte, N.C., in 1929, he was the son of the late Jack L. Harkey and Mary Austin Harkey.
He was a graduate of North Carolina State University and served in the U.S. Air Force during the Korean War. He retired in 1985 after a career of more than 30 years in technical, marketing and management positions with the DuPont Company. In retirement, he worked as a management consultant and served on the boards of several community and church-related organizations. He was an active and dedicated member of St. Paul’s United Methodist Church in Wilmington, Del., and St. Matthews by the Sea in Fenwick Island, Del.
Harkey is survived by his wife of 71 years, Peggy Outen Harkey; daughter Catherine Harkey Cobb and her husband, Michael, of Salisbury, N.C.; son Greg Harkey and his wife, Heather, of Roanoke, Va.; and son Steve Harkey and his wife, Joyce, of Fair Hill, Md. The Harkeys were blessed with nine grandchildren and seven great-grandchildren.
Family will gather for a private interment ceremony at Delaware Veterans Memorial Cemetery in Millsboro, Del. They extended their deep thanks and gratitude to Accent Care Hospice and Visiting Angels for the loving care and support they have provided over the last 10 months. In lieu of flowers, the family suggested contributions to the Memorial Gifts Fund of St. Matthews by the Sea, 1000 Coastal Highway, Fenwick Island, DE 19944.