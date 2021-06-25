Donald D. Hattier, 1st Sgt., U.S. Army (retired), 90, of Frankford, Del., passed away quietly on June 18, 2021, at home, surrounded by his family and well-wishers. He was born in New Orleans on July 23, 1930.
Hattier enlisted in the Army just prior to his 16th birthday and served honorably for 20 years. One of his proudest times was while in the U.S. Constabulary, the Circle C Cowboys from Lightning Bolt Ranch. At some point he served in the Big Red One. He enjoyed his retired military pension for almost 54 years. After leaving the Army in 1966, Hattier went on to become a computer programmer and worked for Washington-based entities including NASA and the Social Security Administration.
He was married to Ruth Johanna Maria Schnell for more than 66 years. The two met in Germany while he served as part of the Army of Occupation just after World War II. She preceded him in death in 2014.
Having moved all over the world, he finally settled in Frankford in 2014 to be near most of his family. He always stated how beautiful we have it here and all that we have to be thankful for living in such a great spot. He was a man who truly knew he had enough and wanted for nothing and was grateful for what he had.
Hattier leaves behind his children, Drs. Donald G. Hattier, Julie J. Hattier and Cristina Hattier- Neblette, six grandchildren and three great-grandchildren.
Had he been capable of it, the family said, he would have thanked every EMT, Chopper 1, the staff at Christiana and all those who tried so valiantly to save his life at the end.
A funeral will be held at Millsboro (Del.) Veterans Cemetery, at a time to be determined later.