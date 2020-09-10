Donald Charles “Don” Semesky Sr., 90, passed away on July 20, 2020, at his home in Ocean View, Del., after a brief illness. A native of Baltimore, Md., he was the son of Gustav J. Semesky and Hilda L. (Dixon) Semesky.
For many years, he managed Commonwealth Title Company’s Crofton, Md., office before retiring as a vice president and title officer and moving to Bethany Beach in 1995. In the 1970s, Semesky was instrumental in founding what is now the Crofton Athletic Council with his good friend and neighbor Hank Schorrek, and coached many Crofton AC teams over the years. He was a graduate of Loyola High School and Loyola College of Maryland, and played first base on both schools’ baseball teams, earning All-State honors at LHS.
Semesky is survived by his wife of 54 years, Victoria S. (Stakiel) Semesky; four sons, Donald Semesky Jr. and his wife, Dottie, of Lutherville, Md., Stephen Semesky and his wife, Ellen, of Randallstown, Md., Edward Wayson Jr. and his wife, Bernadette of Greenville, S.C., and Michael Wayson and his spouse, Kim, of Prince Frederick, Md.; three daughters, Linda Semesky Woolf (wife of the late Jimmy Woolf) of Monkton, Md., Carolanne Semesky Gooley (wife of the late Tom Gooley) of Stevenson, Md., and Laura Marie Benson of Parkton, Md.; 14 grandchildren; and six great-grandchildren.
A celebration of life featuring a fun run/walk on the Bethany Beach boardwalk, where he logged many miles, will be held in the fall of 2020. Memorial donations may be made to the South Coastal Library (where he volunteered for years as a member of the library’s new-book selection committee); 43 Kent Ave.; Bethany Beach, DE 19930. Condolences may be sent online at www.melsonfuneralservices.com.