Donald Charles “Don” Blatzheim, 66, of Selbyville, Del., died Monday, June 6, 2022, at home. He was born in Washington, D.C., son of Mary Anne (Johnson) Blatzheim and the late Robert Charles Blatzheim.
Following Blatzheim’s graduation from Archbishop Carroll High School in Washington, D.C., he served in the U.S. Navy with the rank of aviation ordnanceman petty officer—third class aboard the U.S.S. Saratoga. Upon discharge, he joined his father’s construction business.
He enjoyed cooking the famous barbeque chicken and Sunday breakfasts at the VFW in Bethany Beach, Del. He liked reading military thrillers by Tom Clancy and woodworking, and was an avid fan of the Washington football team.
Blatzheim was preceded in death by his father, Robert Charles Blatzheim, a brother, Edward Charles Blatzheim, a brother-in-law, Troy Alan Wainwright, and a sister-in-law, Kara Nicole Blatzheim. He is survived by his mother, Mary Anne Blatzheim of Selbyville, Del.; a son, Andrew Blatzheim of Milford, Del.; six sisters, Shirley Schenker (and Nathan) of Kennett Square, Pa., Mary Anne Poch (and Charles) of Nokomis, Fla., Carol Blatzheim (and Doug Lanciano) of Venice, Fla., Sue Blatzheim of Ocean View, Del., Margaret Booth (and David) of Avondale, Pa., and Jeanne Wainwright (and Gary Hitch) of Dagsboro, Del.; seven brothers, Robert Blatzheim Jr. (and Anne) of Selbyville, Del., Michael Blatzheim (and Lynn) of Laytonsville, Md., Joseph Blatzheim (and Kendra) of Kearneysville, W.Va., James Blatzheim of Selbyville, Stephen Blatzheim of Frankford, Del., William Blatzheim of Dagsboro, Del., and Daniel Blatzheim (and Jocelyn) of Gambrills, Md.; and many nieces and nephews, and great-nieces and great-nephews.
Visitation will be held at the St. Ann Catholic Church in Bethany Beach, Del., from 10 to 10:45 a.m. on Thursday, June 16, 2022. A Mass of Christian Burial will follow at 11 a.m. Burial service for the family will be at the Delaware Veterans Memorial Cemetery in Millsboro at 2 p.m. In lieu of flowers, donations in Blatzheim’s memory may be made to the Delaware Veterans Memorial Cemetery, with checks payable to the State of Delaware and sent to the Delaware Veterans Memorial Cemetery, 26669 Patriots Way, Millsboro, DE 19666. Condolences may be sent by visiting www.bishophastingsfh.com.