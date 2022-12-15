Donald C. Lackaye, 69, of Ocean View, Del., passed away peacefully, surrounded by his loving family, on Wednesday, Dec. 7, 2022. He was born on Jan. 12, 1953, in Kingston, N.Y., son of the late Donald T. Lackaye and Ellen (Relyea) Lackaye.
He was born and raised in Kingston, N.Y., and spent most of his life there and in Woodstock, N.Y. He and his brother, Tim, spent their childhood wild and free, in the woods, creeks and meadows of the Hudson Valley.
He graduated Kingston High School and continued his studies at the University of Tampa, where he excelled on the baseball and football teams. Lackaye shared his skills as a mentor and coach of his children’s sport teams. Along with his partner and friend Greg Fabbie, he built and improved businesses and homes for many members of the community, the Sudbury School of Woodstock being one of them.
Lackaye was an incredibly hardworking, honest, and respected man. His greatest accomplishments were the home, family and life he built with his adoring wife. According to his children, he was the best father. He loved and was loved fiercely by his family and dear friends Jayne, Jack, Linda and Greg. “We will miss him terribly.”
In addition to his parents, Lackaye was preceded in death by his brother, Timothy Lackaye. He is survived by his beloved wife of 48 years, Karen (Beller) Lackaye; his loving daughter, Katherine (Lackaye) Vanier; and his devoted son, Jeffrey Lackaye. He was a beloved and proud grandfather to Finn, Aven, Forest, Canaan and Millie; and beloved to countless in-laws, cousins, nieces, nephews and dear friends.
At his request, there will be a private family gathering to celebrate his life.