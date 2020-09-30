Donald B. “Don” McManus, 78, of Ocean View, Del., formerly of Ellicott City, Md., passed away peacefully at his home on Saturday, Sept. 19, 2020, surrounded by his loving family. He was born in Burlington, N.C., on Aug. 13, 1942, and proudly served his country in the United States Navy during the Vietnam War era.
After his discharge from the Navy, McManus continued serving his country at the National Security Agency (NSA), retiring in 1999 after a successful 34-year career. He was a member of the VFW in Ellicott City, Md., and loved playing golf, cooking and supporting his Baltimore Ravens and Orioles. His family was always his top priority, and he will be remembered as a devoted and loving husband, father and grandfather.
McManus is survived by his loving wife of 56 years, Sandra Ann (Pratt) McManus; two sons, Brian McManus and his wife, Carolyn, of Ocean View, and David McManus and his wife, Laura, of Jarrettsville, Md.; his mother and father, Helen and Talbot “Stu” Sturgis of Windsor Locks, Conn.; five grandchildren, David Brian, Alyssa, Derek, Kierstyn and Sierra McManus; a brother, Bobby Sturgis, and his wife, Donna, of Windsor Locks; four sisters, Judy Harmon and her husband, Wayne, of Ocala, Fla., Nancy Schickler of Vergennes, Vt., Sharon Newberg and her husband, Dick, also of Ocala, and Janice Chapman and her husband, Len, of Windsor, Conn.; and eight nieces and nephews.
Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, a celebration of McManus’ life will be held at a future date. Information will be provided at that time. In lieu of flowers, the family suggested memorial contributions to Delaware Hospice; 100 Patriots Way; Milford, DE 19963, or to Beebe Medical Foundation (memo: Tunnell Cancer Center); 902 Savannah Rd.; Lewes, DE 19958. Condolences may be sent online at www.melsonfuneralservices.com.