Don Walter Mitchell, 79, of Millsboro, Del., passed away on Tuesday, April 20, 2021, at TidalHealth in Salisbury, Md. He was born on Oct. 15, 1941, to I. Clifford Mitchell and Madelyn Lowe Mitchell of Frankford, Del., where he was raised on the family farm.
He attended school at the old John M. Clayton School and was a proud member of the Class of 1959. He worked at the Delaware Department of Corrections for 37 years while balancing working on his farm after his DOC workday. Upon retirement, Mitchell was able to devote all of his time to his real love of tilling the land as a fulltime farmer at DoBeCa Farms. As his health declined due to the ravages of rheumatoid arthritis, his good friend, Tim Dorey, worked with him on the farm and made it possible for Mitchell to continue his farming passion for several more years.
Family was his life, followed by farming and riding his horses, Doc and Buckles, on trail rides and rounding up the ponies as a 35-year member of the Salt Water Cowboys of Chincoteague, Va.
Hickory Hill Methodist Church was a big part of his life, and he served on many committees there throughout the years. He was a member of the Delaware Farm Bureau, a 32nd degree Mason and a member of the Delaware Lodge 37.
Mitchell is survived by his wife of 57 years, Beverly Warrington Mitchell; his loving daughter, Carey Mitchell Hocker and her husband, Gerry; and the lights of his life, his grandchildren, Maryn Elizabeth Hocker and Mitchell Gerald Hocker, all of Millsboro; his sisters, Grace Hitchens and Joan Tribbitt; and brothers, Van Mitchell and his wife, Neva, and Chad Mitchell and his wife, Tami; his brother-in-law, Kendall Warrington and his wife, Diane; and several beloved nieces and nephews.
A funeral service was held April 25, 2021, at Hickory Hill U.M. Church, Dagsboro, Del. Burial was to follow at Millsboro (Del.) Cemetery. Arrangements were by Watson Funeral Home in Millsboro. Condolences may be sent online at www.watsonfh.com. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations would be appreciated, to the Hickory Hill Methodist Church, c/o Roy Rogers; 28209 Walt Carmean Ln.; Millsboro, DE 19966.