Dominic Vincent “Vince” Soranno, 86, of Ocean View, Del., passed away Sunday, July 17, 2022, at his home. He was born on April 27, 1936, in Jersey City, N.J., to the late Vincent Soranno and Minnie Charmel Soranno.
Before retiring to the beach area, Soranno owned a deli in Rahway, N.J., called Bread Board, and had previously worked for Braniff Airlines.
He loved the beach, especially Bethany Beach. Every day, he looked forward to walking the boardwalk in Bethany Beach. He also enjoyed fishing, cooking and gardening.
Soranno was preceded in death in 2019 by his wife, Margaret Soranno. He leaves behind two nephews, Michael Soranno (and Robin), and James Coughlin (and Michele) and their two children, Jayden and Kendall; and a niece, Deborah Anacker (and Mark).
Services were to be private. Condolences can be sent online at www.melsonfuneralservices.com.