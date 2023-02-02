Dominic John “Nick” Nicastri Sr., 86, died on Jan. 21, 2023, from cancer, while at his home in Ocean View, Del.
He was born on Nov. 24, 1936, in Washington, D.C., where he grew up. He married Peggy on April 24, 1958, and had celebrated their 64th anniversary in 2022. He was an avid fisherman, and loved to walk the beach with his metal detector and collecting shells.
Hicastri is survived by his wife, Margaret “Peggy” Nicastri; three children, Margaret (and Roy), Jean (and George) and Dominic Nicastri Jr. (and Stephanie); four grandchildren, Samantha, Daniel, Emily and Kelsey; and several nieces and nephews.
There will be a celebration of Nicastri’s life at 11 a.m. on Friday, Feb. 3, 2023, at St. Ann Catholic Church, 691 Garfield Parkway, Bethany Beach, Del.