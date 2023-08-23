Dominic A. Messina, 82, a resident of Millsboro, Del., passed away unexpectedly at home. He was born on Aug. 31, 1940, in Philadelphia, Pa. His life was defined by his unwavering love for his family and friends.
Messina was a dedicated member of the Indian River Volunteer Fire Company, where he served as the Fire police captain and chairman of the Ways & Means Committee, spearheading many successful fundraising events, including his famous Chicken Barbeques.
His true passion was in the kitchen, where he loved making meals for his family, friends and numerous volunteer organizations. In addition to his culinary talents, he was a master handyman who had the extraordinary ability to fix anything with just about anything. Known for his knack of finding treasures at great bargains, he was a collector of many things. However, his most cherished collection was the wealth of memories he made with his wife of 55 years, Carol, his two beloved daughters, Carolanne and Michele, his four grandchildren, four great-grandchildren, the Di’Pierro family, and many nieces and nephews.
His infectious smile and willingness to extend a helping hand touched the lives of many. “May his memory continue to inspire us to cherish our families and utilize our talents to improve the world around us. Rest peacefully, Dominic. We will miss you.”
A celebration of Messina’s life will be held at 1 p.m. on Monday, Aug. 28, 2023, at the Long Neck Chapel of Melson Funeral Services, 32013 Long Neck Rd., Millsboro, Del., where friends and family may gather after noon. Interment will be private. Condolences may be sent online by visiting www.melsonfuneralservices.com.