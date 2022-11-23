Dolores (Hanby) Blaier, 88, completed her earthly journey and transitioned to her next great adventure on Nov. 12, 2022. She had patiently and valiantly waited to be reunited with her beloved mother, daddy, husband and granddaughter. Blaier was born in Wilmington, Del., on July 5, 1934. She was the only child of the late Clarence and Catherine Hanby. She was the apple of their eye.
Blaier graduated in 1952 from Claymont High School, where she excelled in athletics, as well as met her high school sweetheart, Herman Blaier. Shortly after their graduation, they became engaged. She worked as a private secretary for Hercules Inc. Dolores and Herman Blaier were married in 1953 and shared 66 years of marriage, until his death in 2020.
In addition to being an excellent homemaker, chef and seamstress for her family, Blaier was quite the independent thinker and freely shared her strong opinions, beliefs and convictions on a vast array of subjects. When she spoke, people listened. Due to her unquenchable thirst for knowledge, wisdom and self- awareness, she was truly a force to be reckoned with.
Blaier was an avid reader and possessed hundreds of books in her lifetime. She fully embraced technology well into her 70s, which opened a whole new world of exploration (and shopping) for her. She loved writing poetry and drawing, but gardening was perhaps her biggest passion. Every spring, she loved planting and nurturing her large variety of flowers and plants, as it brough her so much joy and peace. Her home was always surrounded by colorful blooms and trees.
As her children matured, Blaier reinvented herself by utilizing her friendliness, people skills and social abilities to become a popular waitress in various restaurants. It was during these years that she developed many close friendships with her co-workers. She was loved by all who had the pleasure of knowing and working with her.
Blaier adored the ocean and the beach. After retirement, her dream of living there came true. She and Herman joyfully moved to Ocean View, Del., where she could fully enjoy her children and grandchildren, as they were truly her heart and soul. At the same time, the couple began taking frequent road trips together and visited all but seven states. Being such an ocean lover, Big Sur, Calif., held an extra-special and sacred place in her heart. She spoke of it often, saying how it brought her “much peace, tranquility and spirituality.” Myrtle Beach, S.C., and Gatlinburg, Tenn., were also among her favorite places.
She had dreamed of being a fashion designer as a young girl, so she made her wish semi-reality by becoming quite the “fashionista.” She kept up with the latest styles well into her 80s. She absolutely adored shoes of all kinds and acquired a sizeable collection over the years. She freely shared and inspired her daughters and granddaughters with her love of beautiful clothes, jewelry and shoes. Her family affectionately named her closet “The Glamour Closet,” where they were free to take what they pleased, be it a casual T-shirt, cowboy hat, feather boa or a sleek pair of stilettos.
The most important thing in Blaier’s life was her adoring family, of which she served as beloved matriarch for decades. “We will treasure the many holidays, family gatherings and sweet memories we have of her throughout the years. Simply put, Dolores was a glorious, magnificent soul. She loved nothing more than spending time with her family, laughing heartily, and using her outrageous and absurdly silly sense of humor to put us in stitches. She will be sorely missed on so many levels, but take comfort in knowing that she is at peace, smiling down upon us until we reunite with her once again.”
In addition to her parents, Blaier was preceded in death by her husband, Herman, in 2020, as well as, in 2017, her first beloved granddaughter, Victoria, with whom she shared a deep and cherished bond. She is survived by her children Donna Hall of Ocean View, Del., Debbie McNelly (and Chip) of Clarkdale, Ariz., Scott Blaier (and Barbara) of Magnolia, Del., and Sherri Milby (and Craig) of Oak Ridge, N.C.; as well as her grandchildren, Brandon Hall, Ryan Hall (and Khaleda), Ellie Blaier, Rachel Milby and Ben Blaier. She is also survived by many neighbors and friends. The family offered special thanks to Patti and Al Klosek for their loving care of Dolores and Herman for more than 20 years as their nextdoor neighbors.
Services and burial were to be private. Condolences may be sent online at www.melsonfuneralservices.com.