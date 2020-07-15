Dolores E. Guarino, 89, of Selbyville, Del., passed away on Sunday, July 12, 2020, at Country Rest Home in Greenwood, Del. She was born in York, Pa., daughter of the late Herbert Ralph and the late Rosella (Richwine) Morris.
She had been a typesetter with many publications. Guarino was a member of St. Luke Catholic Church in Ocean City.
She is survived by her husband of 66 years, Philip Guarino of Selbyville; two daughters, Deborah Ragno of South Mountain, Pa., and Elizabeth Bainger of Frederick, Md.; five grandchildren; and 11 great-grandchildren.
A Mass of Christian Burial was to be held July 16, 2020, at St. Luke Catholic Church in Ocean City, Md., with the Rev. John Lunness officiating. A viewing was to be held July 15 at Bishop-Hastings Funeral Home in Selbyville, Del. Burial will be in Gate of Heaven Cemetery in Dagsboro, Del. Condolences may be sent online at www.bishophastingsfh.com.