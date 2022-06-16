On Sunday, June 5, 2022, Dolores Ann Taylor, loving mother, grandmother, great-grandmother and sister, passed away at the age of 79. She was born July 27, 1942, to Loran and Esta Smith.
She was a 1960 graduate of Millsboro (Del.) High School and then went on to work, straight out of high school, at what is now known as the Stockley Center, retiring in 1997, after nearly 37 years. She then went to work for the Millsboro Chamber of Commerce. Then, after leaving the Chamber, she dedicated herself to helping others. She volunteered to many different organizations but was particularly active in organizations that served veterans and active-duty military personnel. She volunteered at the USO at Dover Air Force Base, and held many local and state offices in the American Legion Auxiliary, serving as the Auxiliary state president in 2012-2013.
Coming from a family with three brothers, it wasn’t hard for her to become the “favorite” sister, and a favorite she was. She wasn’t afraid to set her younger brothers “straight,” but she was always there when they needed her. She was indeed a favorite and special sister.
Taylor was preceded in death by her parents; her husband, William “Bill” Taylor; and a brother, Bob Smith. She is survived by her sons, Chris LeGates (and Melissa), Gene Taylor (and Kelly) and B.T. Taylor (and Lynn); six grandchildren; 11 great-grandchildren; brothers Ron Smith (and Gail) and Dean Smith (and Susan); sister-in-law Carolyn Smith; nephews Todd (and Marie) and Erik (and Mendi) Smith; nieces Michelle Miller (and Paul) and Sarah Hunsinger (and Aaron); 11 great-nieces and great-nephews; eight great-great-nieces and great-great-nephews; and a very special cousin (“our other brother”), Gene Wharton (and Jerrie).
A funeral service was to be held on Wednesday, June 15, 2022, at the Melson Funeral Chapel, 43 Thatcher Street, Frankford, Del. Interment was to be private. In lieu of flowers, the family requested donations to either the USO at 500 Purple Heart Way, Dover AFB, DE 19902 (https://www.uso.org/donate/donate-in-honor/) or to the American Legion Auxiliary at American Legion Auxiliary, Department of Delaware Inc., 25109 Prettyman Road, Georgetown, DE 19947-5207 ((https://aladelaware.org/donate-2/). Condolences may sent online at www.melsonfuneralservices.com.