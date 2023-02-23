Dolores Ann “Dee” Corson, 92, of Lewes, Del., formerly of Fair Haven, N.J., passed away on Wednesday, Feb. 8, 2023, at her home. She was born in East Rutherford, N.J. on Jan. 7, 1931, daughter of the late William Nowicki and the late Sophia (Standarski) Nowicki.
Following her graduation, Corson went into the foreign service in Washington, D.C., where she learned Swedish. She then worked in the U.S. Embassy in Sweden, where she made countless memories. She was blessed to have toured most of Europe during her time in Sweden, just riding her bike throughout the countryside.
After coming back to the United States, she married her husband, A. Warren “Batch” Corson and began her family. As her children began to age, she applied for a job with AT&T/Bell Laboratories in Holmdel, N.J. As she was known for her quick wit, during her job interview, she was asked “Do you have any budgeting skills?” Without thinking twice, her reply was, “Absolutely, I’ve run a household on one person’s salary, raising four kids and making sure the bills are paid. So, yes, I have budgeting skills.” With that answer, she was hired on the spot, and she enjoyed her time with the telecommunications company, retiring as an administrative secretary.
Although she had loss in her life with the passing of her husband 25 years ago and most recently her daughter last year, she never questioned her faith. She always believed that what happened was God’s plan and her strong Catholic faith is what truly helped her live with her loss.
Corson is remembered by her children as a true renaissance woman. She loved to paint and was always involved in a gardening club, ski club or tennis club in her younger years. Later in life, she was affectionately known as “the Post-It Note Queen,” where she sat at her command center (kitchen table) making lists and notes for her children to complete on their next visit. She often quipped that there was no sense in getting her headstone inscribed with her date of death, as they could just put a Post-It Note on it. She will be remembered by her family as a woman with such a quick wit, loveable personality, devotion to her family, and love of taking road trips and making memories with her husband.
In addition to her parents, Corson was preceded in death by her husband, A. Warren Corson, in 1998; a daughter, Kathleen “Kay” Zierold in 2022; and three siblings, Veronica “Ronnie” Zajac, William Nowicki and Adrienne Malkowicz. She is survived by a son, Warren J. Corson and his wife, Chona, of Bristow, Va.; two daughters, Karen Sandor of Laurel, Md., and Kristine Arway of Millsboro, Del.; five grandchildren, Amanda Grier and her husband, Andy, Daniel Sandor and his wife, Beth, Alexis Quinn and her husband, Dan, Richard Arway and Noah Zierold; and three great grandchildren, Alex Grier, Zachary Grier and Lukas Sandor.
A visitation was to be held on Monday, Feb. 20, 2023, at the Long Neck Chapel of Melson Funeral Services, 32013 Long Neck Rd., Millsboro, Del. A Mass of Christian Burial was to be held on Tuesday, Feb. 21, 2023, at St. Jude the Apostle Catholic Church, 152 Tulip Drive, Lewes, Del. Interment was to follow at Conley’s Chapel Cemetery near Angola, Del. Condolences may be sent online by visiting www.melsonfuneralservices.com.