Dolly M. MaGee, 57, of Bishopville, Md., died Friday, Oct. 22, 2021, at Atlantic General Hospital in Berlin, Md. She was born in Baltimore and was the daughter of Margaret E. “Dolly” (Mayer) Bortner and the late Lewis A. Bortner.
MaGee had been a registered nurse at Peninsula Regional Medical Center in Salisbury, Md., for many years, until she retired because of her illness. She was a member of Zion United Methodist Church in Bishopville, United Tour Riders and a former member of the Bishopville Volunteer Fire Company Ladies Auxiliary.
In addition to her father, MaGee was preceded in death by a brother, William P. Bortner. She is survived by her mother, Dolly Bortner of Ocean City, Md.; her husband of 39 years, Eugene A. MaGee of Bishopville, Md.; two daughters, Rebecca M. Benson and her husband, Brian, and Lauren A. Draheim and her husband, Lance, all of Bishopville; two brothers, Harry L. Bortner and John F. Bortner, both of Baltimore; and four grandchildren, Lawson, Tripp, Lakelyn and Levyn. She is also survived by several nieces and a nephew.
A funeral service will be held at 1 p.m. on Wednesday, Oct. 27, 2021, at Zion United Methodist Church, 11707 Back Creek Road, in Bishopville, Md., with the Rev. Paul Sherwood officiating. Friends may call an hour before the service. Burial will follow in Bishopville Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, donations in MaGee’s memory may be made to Bishopville Vol. Fire Co., P.O. Box 350, Bishopville, MD 21813, or Zion United Methodist Church, c/o Sandra Venable, 11213 Beverly St., Bishopville, MD 21813. Condolences may be sent online at www.bishophastingsfh.com.