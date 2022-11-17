Dollie C. MaGee, 86, of Bishopville, Md., passed away on Monday, Nov. 7, 2022, at Harrison Senior Living of Snow Hill, Md. She was born in Bishopville, Md., daughter of the late Harry E. Brasure and Ella C. (Quillen) Brasure.
MaGee was a member of the Worcester County (Md.) Farm Bureau and was a member of Zion United Methodist Church in St. Martin’s Neck, where she had been the organist for more than 60 years.
MaGee was preceded in death by her husband, Carlton E. MaGee, and a daughter-in-law, Dolly M. MaGee. She is survived by a son, Eugene A. MaGee of Bishopville, Md.; two daughters, Cathy L. MaGee, also of Bishopville, and Stephanie A. Smith and her husband, Stewart, of Virginia Beach, Va.; four grandchildren, Rebecca Benson, Lauren Draheim, Amanda Marotta and Jon Smith; and six great-grandchildren.
A funeral service was to be held on Saturday, Nov. 12, 2022, at Bishop-Hastings Funeral Home in Selbyville, Del., with the Rev. Paul Sherwood officiating. Burial was to be in Bishopville Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, donations in MaGee’s memory may be made to Zion United Methodist Church, c/o Sandra Venable, 11213 Beverly Street, Bishopville, MD 21813. Condolences may be sent by visiting www.bishophastingsfh.com.