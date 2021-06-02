Dioandre Donte Gibbs, 33, of Lincoln, Del., passed away unexpectedly on Tuesday, May 18, 2021. He was born on July 22, 1987, in Lewes, Del.
Gibbs was preceded in death by his paternal grandmother, Grace Taylor, and a brother, Darrin Gibbs, in 2016. He is survived by his wife, Desiree Gibbs, of Lincoln; his mother, Kelley Sturgis of Dagsboro, Del.; his father, Darrin Taylor of Dover, Del.; five children, Aleigha Gibbs, Ariyana Gibbs, Ciera Gibbs and Dakota Gibbs, all of Millsboro, Del., and Jakalyn Gibbs-Turlington of Selbyville, Del. He also leaves behind his maternal grandparents, James and Sherry Gibbs of Dagsboro; a sister, Martisha Allen (and Anthony) of Magnolia, Del.; and a brother, Derrell Gibbs of Dagsboro, as well as a host of aunts, uncles, cousins extended family members and friends.
Services were to be held privately. Arrangements were by Watson Funeral Home in Millsboro, Del.