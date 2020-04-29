Dinah Brooks-Jones, 85, entered into eternal rest on April 16, 2020, at Beebe Healthcare hospital in Lewes, Del. She was born June 10, 1934, in Northampton County, Va., daughter of the late John and Martha Olitha Spady-Brooks.
She was raised and attended the public school in Northampton County, Va., and graduated in the 11th grade. At an early age, she accepted Christ and joined the First Baptist Church of Capeville, Va., later joining the St. John 2nd Baptist Church under the leadership of the late Rev. Clarence N. Sample Sr., and now under the leadership of the Rev. Annie J. Custis. She was a faithful member of the Missionary Board.
Brooks-Jones loved her church family and friends, and never hesitated to assist in the kitchen when needed. She retired from the Country Pride Poultry Company (now Purdue) in Milford, Del., after 26 years. In later years, she enjoyed attending Milton Senior Center.
She was married to the late Frank Jones, and out of their union six children were born. She was a gentle, kind and easy-mannered woman, but also very feisty. She was a devoted mother to both her children and grandchildren, whom she loved and cherished so dearly. She also extended this same graciousness to her extended family members, the Curtis, Justice and Hopkins families.
Brooks-Jones was preceded in death by a daughter, Vanessa Jones-Harris. She leaves to cherish her memory her daughters, Mary E. Curtis and Sharon Taylor of Millsboro, Del.; her sons, Willie Frank Jones of Milford, Del., Kenneth Gerald Jones of Dover, Del., Keith Jerome Jones of Milford, Christopher Avery Jones of Macon, Ga., and Alan Curtis of Dover; a host of grandchildren and great-grandchildren; a very special aunt, Mamie Boney of Cheriton, Va.; and a host of nieces, nephews, extended family members and friends.
Due to the coronavirus (COVID-19), the funeral service will be held privately. A memorial and celebration of her life will be held at a later time, when the State of Emergency has been lifted. Condolences may be sent online at www.watsonfh.com.