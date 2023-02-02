Dinah Ann Arterbridge, 61, of Georgetown, Del., passed away on Sunday, Jan. 22, 2023. Born in Wilmington, Del., on Jan. 17, 1962, she was a daughter of the late Frank Wooldridge and Jane Mary (Locker) Wooldridge. She was a graduate of Glasgow High School.
She loved her career as a cafeteria worker in the Indian River School District, where she worked for more than 20 years.
A night owl, she loved to watch the stars in the night sky from her back porch. She could also often be found in the kitchen, cooking a large homemade meal for her loved ones. Outside of the home, she enjoyed gardening and antiquing. Throughout her life, she was a diehard fan of the Harley Davidson brand, and was an avid Harley motorcycle rider in her youth.
In addition to her parents, Arterbridge was preceded in death by her son, Shawn Mikulcik; sister, Deborah Gray; sister-in-law, Joanne Wooldridge; and dear family friend, Jim Powell. She is survived by her children, Maryann Arterbridge (and her fiancé, Kevin Whitten) and William Arterbridge III; siblings, Donna Royer (and Mike) and Bobby Wooldridge; former spouse, Bruce Mikulcik; and her four-legged companion Diesel.
Interment will be held at a later date in All Saints Cemetery. Condolences may be sent online at spicermullikin.com.