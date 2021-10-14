Dianne Marie Ashworth, 70, of Millville, formerly of Laurel, Md., passed away surrounded by her loving family on Wednesday, April 15, 2020 at her home.
She was born in Brooklyn, NY on Feb. 12, 1950, daughter of the late Ralph H. Galati and the late Filomena G. (Riccio) Galati. She worked as a librarian for 35 years in the Prince George’s County Memorial Library System with 25 years as the managing librarian for the Laurel, Md., branch. Family and friends referred to her as a “walking encyclopedia.” She was a member of the Maryland Library Association and a past president of the Laurel Business and Professional Womens Club.
Her life motto was, “kindness matters” as her kindness and generosity extended to no end. She was very active in several animal causes and was an avid Washington Nationals and Football Team fan.
She is survived by her loving husband of 48 years, Robert L. Ashworth; three siblings, Barbara Farrell (John) of Accomac, Va., Anthony Galati (Gale) of Germantown, Md., and Patti Galati (Karen Jung) of Dagsboro, Del.; a brother-in-law, John Serrano of Crofton, Md.; her feline companions; many nieces, nephews, great nieces, great nephews and a host of friends.
Services were postponed due to the COVID pandemic, and the family would like to now announce a memorial mass to be held on Oct. 15, 2021, at 11 a.m. at Our Lady of Guadalupe in Frankford, Del.
In lieu of flowers, the family suggests memorial contributions in Dianne’s name to the Delaware SPCA by visiting www.delspca.org
Online condolences may be sent by visiting www.melsonfuneralservices.com